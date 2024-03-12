Delhi Journalist Loses Rs 12 Lakhs in Telegram Scam: From Shock To Despair, The Hidden Toll of Cyber Fraud

Delhi Journalist Loses Rs 12 Lakhs in Telegram, WhatsApp Scam: From Shock To Despair, The Hidden Toll of Cyber Fraud

Cyber scam alert! Paying the price: The story of a scammed Delhi journalist - Here's how the event unfolded, and later pushed the victim to deal with anxiety and depression.

Delhi Cyber Crime: A female journalist became the latest victim of a money scam, losing a staggering amount of Rs 12 lakhs through a Telegram transaction. The fraud highlights the rising issue of cyber crimes in the country. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, became the target of a complex online scam which destroyed her financially and emotionally.

"I got scammed into this dangerous Cryptocurrency fraud via WhatsApp and Telegram. However, upon approaching the police, nobody seemed much bothered about the case. I lost my entire life's savings and now I just hope they catch the scammers immediately," said the victim. She further added that police even refused to file an FIR and asked her to consider that her money was gone and there was zero per cent chance of her getting the funds back. "Having lost my entire life savings, my only faith now lies in the aptitude of the law enforcement agencies to capture the con artists promptly. However, I was utterly disappointed when the police at the Cyber Crime Cell, Noida Sector 36, refused to put on record my First Information Report (FIR) and advised me to come to terms with all the financial loss," she said.

The sting of cyber fraud is not limited to the immediate financial loss. Its ripple effects often seep into the mental wellness of the victims, wreaking silent havoc. This article talks about how police authorities' failure to address the crime on time, caused immense pain to the victim's financial and more importantly her mental health.

Victim's Mental Health at Stake Due to Police Inaction in Cyber Fraud Case

Imagine the gut punch of discovering that you've been defrauded. It's a shock, a disbelief settling in from the realization of the lost money. For that Delhi journalist, the blow was worth Rs 12 lakhs, enough to spiral anyone into a state of helplessness and exposure.

The immediate shock is followed by an emotional tempest - anger, frustration, and anxiety. The bitter taste of deceit and the disrupted peace can be emotionally draining. Moreover, the fear of repeating such an incident can fuel anxiety and paranoia.

Loss Of Trust: Mental Challenges

Trust, once broken, is hard to repair. After getting scammed, the victim often becomes suspicious, refraining from online interactions or transactions. The breach of trust by the scammer can induce social isolation and a fear of mockery for falling into the scammer's trap, intensifying the feelings of embarrassment.

Immense Financial Pressure Leading to Mental Blockage

Beyond the instant financial hit, scams can put a strain on the victim's future financial well-being, disrupting their daily expense management. The unpredictable nature of whether the lost funds will ever be recovered only adds to the stress and despair.

It's essential in these trying times that the victims seek professional help and advice. Therapists can provide emotional support while financial advisors can chalk out a recovery plan and explore ways to salvage the lost funds.

Cyber Frauds In India: What Needs To Be Done To Stay Safe?

The best weapon against the rising menace of cyber fraud is awareness and preventive action. Stay informed about the common scam strategies and be watchful during online transactions. Ensure that the sources are genuine and refrain from sharing sensitive information with unverified contacts.

The tragic story of the Delhi journalist who lost Rs 12 lakhs underscores the importance of staying vigilant in the internet era. Scams leave wounds beyond financial damage, affecting victims' mental wellness too. However understanding the risk, staying cautious, and seeking help when necessary could ensure cyber safety and insulate mental health from such detriments.