live

Delhi Hospital Witness Spike In H3N2 Cases: Runny Nose, Persistent Cough And Other Top Symptoms To Know

Delhi Hospital Witness Spike In H3N2 Cases: Runny Nose, Persistent Cough And Other Top Symptoms To Know

Some of the most dominant symptoms of H3N2 are similar to COVID-19 infection. Read on to know how to spot the difference between the two.

In the last few days, India has witnessed a massive spike in viral cases. One of the dominant viruses in the country at the moment is the highly transmissible H3N2 Influenza virus, which is spreading rapidly and has already infected over 1000 people in India. According to the reports, the national capital is seeing a spike in the hospitalisation rate for a week now, and most of these patients are testing positive for the H3N2 virus.

The arrival of the H3N2 virus comes a few months after India started witnessing zero COVID cases. The new strain of the influenza virus, H3N2, has similar symptoms to COVID but is a little milder in nature. The signs are mostly cough, congestion in the throat, respiratory tract and lungs, sore throat, and high-grade fever accompanied by chills and body aches.

In order to stay protected from the virus, the government has issued an advisory and urged people to wear masks, avoid crowded places and get tested as and when the symptoms appear. Experts are also advising patients who are diagnosed with H3N2 virus infection, to monitor their oxygen levels. As per the advisory, special instructions have been given to all the hospitals managing the H3N2 cases, to admit the infected patients only when their oxygen level falls to 90. The government has also released a list of helpline numbers and advised hospitals to give Oseltamivir to H3N2 patients.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest news about H3N2 Influenza Virus.

LIVE UPDATES