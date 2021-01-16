Over the course of one year, the coronavirus pandemic claimed over 1.5 million lives in India. But there seems to be a relief in the air with people all set to get the jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over the week, 1.65 crores of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech were shipped out to all states. Also Read - Rapid blood test predicts COVID-19 patients at high risk of severe disease: Study

January 16 marked the world's largest immunization drive in India. With the day of the jab here, many corona warriors volunteered to get the shot. First in line were healthcare workers who were given the vaccine. A healthcare staff, Avinesh Kumar, at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi was one of the few who got vaccinated today. According to media reports, he suffered mild reaction post COVID-19 vaccination.

Healthcare Worker Suffers Mild Reaction After COVID-19 Vaccination

Another healthcare officer, Vinesh Kumar, experienced suffocation followed by weakness in the body post the inoculation. He also experienced pain in the injection site. The effects were prominent five minutes after the vaccine was administered to him while he was in the observation room. However, he recovered within 15-20 minutes after getting vaccinated.

Ajeet Jain, Medical Superintendent and Nodal officer for vaccination at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) told IANS that these symptoms are normal.

Mild Reaction After The Shot Means That The Vaccine Is Working

Mild adverse event following immunization including pain, swelling or redness at the site of injection may occur following the vaccination. According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), side effects after vaccination are normal signs that your body is building protection. Common side effects include fever, chills, tiredness, headache, and pain and swelling on the arm where you got the shot, as per CDC.

“Vaccines help develop immunity by imitating an infection forcing the immune system to produce T-lymphocytes and antibodies. The process can cause minor symptoms (adverse events) such as fever, swelling or soreness at the injection site, which are normal and should be expected as the body builds immunity,” Neeraj Nischal, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS Delhi told IANS.

RGSSH is one of the 81 sites for the launch of the Covid vaccination drive in Delhi. Nationally it is being conducted at nearly 3,000 centres. The hospital is first administering the Serum Institute of India’s Covid vaccine ‘Covishield‘ to its healthcare staff.

The COVID-19 warriors, including healthcare workers, essential works are the first ones to receive the jab of the vaccine. The cost of the vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the Indian government. Covishield and Covaxin are the two vaccines approved for emergency use in India.

(with inputs from IANS)