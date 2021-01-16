Over the course of one year the coronavirus pandemic claimed over 1.5 million lives in India. But there seems to be a relief in the air with people all set to get the jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over the week 1.65 crores of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech were shipped out to all states. January 16 marked the world’s largest immunization drive in India. With the day of the jab here many corona warriors volunteered to get the shot. First in line were healthcare workers who were given the vaccine. A healthcare staff Avinesh Kumar