Delhi HC Grants Permission To Terminate 27- Week -Old Abnormal Pregnancy

The petitioner will be admitted to the AIIMS on March 9 where the procedure will be carried out

In a decision, the Delhi High Court allowed a woman to undergo pregnancy termination in 27 weeks after the foetus was found to be suffering from an abnormality of some kind. The decision was passed after perusing the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)'s medical board report, recommending termination.

Justice Pratibha M. Singh directed the petitioner to be admitted to the AIIMS on March 9 where the procedure will be carried out. Reportedly, a 32-year-old woman had approached the court seeking termination of an abnormal pregnancy.

As per AIIMS, the woman was thoroughly examined and in compliance with the court's order, the medical institute constituted a medical board to examine her case. The report was filed by the medical board which had six members.

"Considering the nature of abnormality let a medical board be constituted by the AIIMS," the bench had said.

Reportedly, the woman had sought pregnancy termination when some abnormality was detected in an ultrasound screening. According to the woman, the foetus had some cardiac abnormality.

As per the chronology of events, the court noted that in the ultrasound report prepared on February 17, some abnormality was found after which the case was referred to a foetus medical expert. The abnormality was found subsequently in the next screening recorded on February 25. Reportedly, no abnormality was found in an old ultrasound screening conducted on January 5, 2023.

Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971

As per the provisions under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, a registered medical practitioner can help terminate a pregnancy (up to 20 weeks) if the continuance of the pregnancy would involve a risk to the life of the pregnant woman or of grave injury to her physical or mental health or there is a substantial risk that if the child were born, it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities to be seriously handicapped.