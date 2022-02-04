Delhi Gyms, Schools To Open From Monday, Night Curfew Pushed To 11PM: What Is Open And Shut

Delhi Gyms, schools To Open From Monday: DDMA Lifts COVID Restrictions, Check What Is Open From Today

Besides reopening of schools, night curfew will now begin from 11 pm instead of the earlier 10 pm.

Amid a steady decline in coronavirus cases and positivity rate, the Delhi government on Friday announced that the schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the national capital will re-open from Monday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, or DDMA, also allowed gyms, swimming pools and spas to re-open next week. Check the complete list of what is open and what remains shut:

DDMA Lifts COVID Restrictions: What Is Open From Today

The national capital is witnessing a sharp fall in the daily coronavirus cases, taking cognizance of the improving situation, the Arvind Kejriwal led government along with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to uplift the COVID restrictions which were put in place in December last year to contain the spread of the virus. Take a look at what is open from Monday

All the physical classes of the schools and educational institutions will be open from February 7. However, colleges will only be in offline mode. Night curfew will now begin from 11 pm instead of 10 pm. Both government and private offices can now function with 100 per cent capacity. Unvaccinated teachers will not be allowed to attend classes. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the panel has also decided to resume classes from nursery to 8 from February 14. Single drivers in cars to be exempted from masks. Restaurants can operate till 11pm. Spas too will reopen from Monday.

This comes as the national capital witness a dip in daily COVID numbers. According to the reports, the national capital on Thursday reported 2,668 fresh cases and 13 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.3 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The recent decision on uplifting the COVID rules in the state were taken based on experts' advise amid consistent decrease in Covid positivity rate and number of cases

TRENDING NOW

RECOMMENDED STORIES