Delhi–Gurgaon Air Pollution Crisis: 50% Offices Told To Work From Home As AQI Turns Severe

Severe air pollution in Delhi-Gurgaon has triggered GRAP Stage IV, prompting government and private offices to allow 50% staff to work from home.

Delhi and Gurgaon offices asked for work from home because of severe air quality, as Delhi and Gurgaon deal with toxic air pollution levels, authorities have taken emergency steps to protect public health. As Delhi's air quality index is reaching severe levels, the authorities have to issue the GRAP stage 4 both government and private offices in Delhi NCR are now operating at half strength, while the remaining staff are advised to work from home.

What's Happening To The Air-Quality?

Everyone's winter session, Delhi NCR air quality gets worse but this year it plunged faster and deeper than usual. The AQI has been topping 450 in Delhi and north of 300 in Gurgaon, a level that exports call severe and Hazard health. High AQI level does not only irritates your throat they penetrate deep into lungs, potentially, causing long-term respiratory and health problems, especially among children, the elderly, and people with asthma or other conditions.

Why The Offices Told To Work From Home

According to officials, the point of the work-from-home (WFH) move is two-fold:

Reduce traffic emissions: There is less traffic and fewer employees on the already over-contaminated roads.

Keep people out of poisonous air: It is better to spend time at home than spend hours wandering through smog with scanty masks or inexpensive air cleansers.

Under the recommendations of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) - a pollution emergency system, Delhi and Gurugram governments have now resorted to tighter restrictions on the form of WFH guidelines and even shifted working hours in order to allow decongestion.

What Offices And Employees Need To Know

Here's how the new setup works:

TRENDING NOW

Half Strength in Workplaces: Both the government and private offices ought to admit only 50% of the workforce physically in the office.

WFH Remaining Staff: The remaining staff are provided or advised to work at home.

Staggered Timings: A lot of offices are also adjusting start and end times in order to reduce the peak time traffic.

The situation has become so bad at schools where schools have gone to shift to hybrid or online classes.

How People Are Reacting

Not everyone is thrilled. Most employees love the WFH order due to health-related reasons, yet some companies are evidently demanding employees to attend work, which is proving difficult when it comes to enforcing the order. Meanwhile, locals report that pharmacy stocks of masks have shot up, and indoor air purifiers are out of their minds, which is an indicator that individuals are taking the crisis seriously, although some of the policies linger.

Why Pollutants Spike in Winter

Experts point to a mix of factors that trap pollutants:

Vehicle emissions and construction dust.

Burning of crops in adjoining states.

Cold weather, low wind, so that smog does not disperse.

The cocktail forms an air blanket, which turns the city into a gas chamber on bad days, and the authorities are currently having a hard time trying to cope with the situation by using reactive tools, such as WFH.

Can This Make A Difference?

Home to work orders and tightening of pollution restrictions are short-term you will pardon me not long-term solutions. The real change - cleaner fuel standards, less traffic, improved waste and agricultural burning management will be a long process.

But till then, all breathing might be helped, and each automobile back home aids. Keep calm, keep informed, and hopefully everything will be clear again.