Delhi Govt To Set Up Mohalla Clinics At 8 Metro Stations

In total, the Delhi government is planning to open 1,000 mohalla clinics across the city, including 75 such facilities at metro stations.

Soon, people in Delhi can get their health check-up done at metro stations. The state government is collaborating with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to set up mohalla clinics on the premises of metro stations to bring health facilities closer to people. After long discussions, the DMRC has finally agreed to the health department's proposal, according to sources.

Initially, the mohalla clinics would come at eight metro stations that witness a fairly high footfall and didn't have such health facilities in the neighbourhood. These include Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Rajiv Chowk, Uttam Nagar West, Ramesh Nagar, Rajdhani Park, Pratap Nagar, and Nehru Enclave.

As per official sources, these clinics would be opened outside in the non-paid areas so that people can easily avail the benefits without having to buy a token to enter the stations.

In areas with larger space, the proposed mohalla clinics will be created using upcycled shipping containers. In areas with smaller space, the clinics will look like porta cabins. These clinics are likely to be completed within 2-3 months.

The purpose of mohalla clinics

First set up by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in 2015, mohalla clinics are primary health centres that offer essential health services including medicines, diagnostics, and consultation free of cost. It is one of the flagship initiatives of the Kejriwal government to boost the primary healthcare system in Delhi.

Currently, there are 505 mohalla clinics at residential colonies, markets, near ranbaseras and schools. The proposal to set up such clinics at metro stations was approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in November 2018.

The rapid expansion of mohalla clinics in Delhi over the past three-four years has helped reduced the OPD caseload at hospitals. Last year, the Delhi government run Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital in North District released an accumulated data of OPD cases of the past four years. It revealed that the hospital has witnessed approximate 20 per cent reduction in the footfall of OPD patients.