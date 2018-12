Health Ministry says their priority is to upgrade and extend better health services to the citizens in the capital by requesting the government to allocate and avail major share of the budget to health. © Shutterstock

The Delhi government will set up four more Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) and 100 new dental clinics in Delhi in order to provide better dental care facilities, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the “Delhi Smiles – Dental Health Utsav, 2018” organised by the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) here. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was accompanied by Delhi Vidhan Sabha speaker Ram Niwas Goel as a special guest.

While presiding over the event, Jain congratulated the faculty, doctors and para-medical staff of the Institute on the completion of its 35 years of existence and achieving No.1 rank in the country.

“Our priority is to upgrade and extend better health services to the citizens in the capital by requesting the government to allocate and avail major share of the budget to health,” Jain said.

Goel, meanwhile, released a postal stamp brought out by the Department of Post and Telegraph, Government of India, commemorating 35 years of excellence in dental healthcare in India in the presence of Chief Post Master General, Delhi Circle, Dushyant Mudgil.

“In appreciation towards providing meritorious services in patient care and quality dental education, all nine dental specialities department of the institute were awarded,” Jain’s office said in a statement.

Dr Sunita Gupta in oral medicine and radiology, Dr Sujata Mohanty in oral maxillofacial surgery, Dr Mahesh Verma/Dr. Sadhana Mathe in prosthodontics and Dr Sangita Talwar in conservative dentistry and endodontics were among the nine who received an award from Jain for their dental services.

Source: IANS