The COVID-19 crisis shows no signs of abating. In India, with number of confirmed cases almost touching the 5000 mark, the authorities are trying to find ways to contain the outbreak. The country-wide lockdown is already in place till April 14. This may get extended till end of May if some news reports are to be believed. But there is a question that plays in people’s minds in this backdrop. Is this lockdown enough to battle the coronavirus spread? Many experts are beginning to question India’s low testing rates. They point at what is happening in the US as an example of the outcome of not testing enough people for COVID-19.

Shift in screening policy

Acknowledging these concerns, the Delhi government is now looking to deploy rapid test kits to speed up Covid-19 screening. This comes amid a spike in cases and the fact that many coronavirus hotspots are sprouting across the country. On the national front, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has allowed all national research laboratories to screen those suspected of having the virus using rapid testing kits. This will allow labs to screen a large number of people in hotspots for the virus. This marks a shift in the government’s strategy till now that only high-risk cases will be screened.

Blood test that gives results in 15 minutes

The best thing about the rapid test kits is that now people will get the results of their tests in just 15 minutes. This is a serological antibody blood test. Instead of nasal swabs, blood samples will be taken from people. Based on this, a lab can now determine if a patient has been exposed to the deadly virus.

Two levels of testing with fast results

Healthcare professionals have to conduct two levels of testing using these new rapid testing kits. The lab will first conduct a serological test on blood samples to determine if a person has been exposed to the new strain of coronavirus. The results of this test will come in just half an hour. In case the person tests positive, a second test will be undertaken using real time-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). This second test involves taking of a throat or nasal swab and the results come in a day. If the rapid antibody test turns out negative, the person face home quarantine at home. The second test is undertaken to confirm if a person has covid-19. On the other hand, the first test merely reveals if a person’s immune system has been exposed to the virus.

The changes in testing protocol are still under discussion and the final protocols are expected to be made public by the end of this week.

Challenges to mass testing till now

India’s testing rates are very low as compared to countries like South Korea and Vietnam. This is despite repeated World Health Organisation warnings that mass testing is essential to understand the spread and scale of the virus. Till last week, India had just 178 laboratories, which included 126 government and 52 private labs, that were approved by ICMR for COVID-19 testing. There are no private labs in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Uttarakhand have just one each. Kerala and Karnataka, with comparatively smaller populations, have only two private labs each. These are facts that have contributed to low testing rates. But now all this is about to change.

