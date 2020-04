The Delhi government is about to launch a citywide COVID-19 testing today with the delivery of 1 lakh rapid testing kits. The aim is to identify the hotspots of this virus in the city to tame the speed at which it is spreading its tentacles. Currently, the total number of confirmed cases in Delhi stand at 720 and the death toll is 12, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Around 50 per cent of these cases are from Nizamuddin Markaz, where over 2,300 people from different parts of the world had gathered. Evacuated last week, people from this gathering weren’t able to follow social distancing.

“The random tests are very crucial to check the community spread of the virus. This will help in spotting the cases faster and taking the other steps in an appropriate direction, like declaring an area a hotspot and containment zone,” a Health Department official told IANS. According to the current plan, 1000-1500 tests will be conducted every day throughout the city. Following the government’s directives, people with visible symptoms were only being tested so far for COVID-19. “Also, we had limited testing capacity. Now, with more fast testing kits, the process will be done at a higher speed and this will be helpful in containing the infection. The kits will also be given to a number of private hospitals helping the government in the process,” the official has been reported saying.

WHAT ARE COVID-19 HOTSPOTS AND CONTAINMENT ZONES?

According to the definition of the Health Ministry, an area that has 10 or more infected cases, is termed as a cluster. If any region witnesses the development of multiple clusters like this, and has the possibility of further spread, then it is called a hotspot. However, given the current scenario of COVID-19, an area with as little one infected person can also be marked as a hotspot, depending on the chance of spread in that area.

Once an area has been declared a hotspot, the authorities have the right to limit people’s movement in that area and declare it as a containment zone. Geographical areas shut to control an outbreak is known as containment zones. The District Magistrate takes the decision about these zones to keep track of the local transmission of a disease and restrict contagion. In a containment zone, the authorities take care of the essential supplies while the houses in it are sanitised properly. So far, several pockets in the city have been declared containment zones, including parts of Nizamuddin, Dilshad Garden, Vasundhara Enclave, Kalyanpuri, Pandav Nagar, Krishan Kunj, Khichripur, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar and Patparganj.

ALL ABOUT ‘OPERATION SHIELD’

According to the statements of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently, there are 21 containment zones in the national capital. ‘Operation SHIELD’ will be carried out in these zones. The full form of SHIELD is: S-Sealing of the immediate area after marking an area as a containment zone H-Home quarantine of everyone living in the area,

I-Isolating and tracking people who have been the first and second contacts of the infected persons, E-Essential supplies delivered at the doorstep, L-Local sanitisation and disinfection D-Door-to-door checking, to isolate and test people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

(With inputs from IANS)

