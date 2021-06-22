In yet another shocking incident, a 22-year-old girl from Delhi suffered deadly neurological complications after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination and was declared brain dead at a hospital in the national capital. According to the primary reports, the girl has no history of any serious illness. “An autopsy report is awaited to confirm the cause of the death,” officials were quoted as saying. Also Read - 18-Yr-Old Italian Woman Dies Of Blood Clot After Getting Astrazeneca Vaccine: It's used In India as Covishield

The deceased girl's family told a national newspaper that she was administered with the Covishield vaccine on June 2. Soon after she started developing chronic headache accompanied with high body temperature. The girl was rushed to the hospital where some of the reports suggested that she has blood clots in the brain's venus sinuses due to which was platelet count was decreasing rapidly. According to the reports, the girl was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi's Saket on June 14, and all the necessary arrangements were made to keep her safe. "On June 18, the girl was declared brain dead by the doctors at around 5am," an official was quoted as saying.

The sources in NOTTO said that they since the girl died due to complications post-COVID vaccination, a postmortem report will be required to confirm whether the death was due to adverse effects of the vaccination or some other health abnormalities. "Postmortem is necessary in cases of suspected or confirmed Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) to know how vaccine related side-effects affect organs," TOI quoted an official of NOTTO as saying.

Blood Clot Symptoms To Watch Out For After Taking Covishield

The Union health ministry had earlier listed a few symptoms of blood clot which everyone should look out for after taking the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine jab. “AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunisation) data in India showed that there is a very miniscule but definitive risk of thromboembolic events,” the health ministry said in a statement, citing a report by the National AEFI Committee. What are these thromboembolic events? According to the experts, these are refer to the formation of a clot in a blood vessel that might also break loose and be carried by the bloodstream to plug another vessel. The list of symptoms mentioned in the ministry’s advisory are:

Difficulty in breathing

Chronic chest pain

Pain or unexplained swelling in limbs

Persistent abdominal pain

Severe and persistent headache

Blurred vision or pain in eyes

Brain fog

Persistent vomiting without any reason

(Note: These symptoms, the ministry said, occur within 20 days of taking a shot — particularly Covishield)

Are COVID-19 Vaccine Safe?

The recent incident has again raised questions about the safety issues of COVID-19 vaccines. Although, the real cause of the death of the girl is yet to be confirmed, questions like whether vaccines can lead to serious health complications and eventually cause death or not is lingering in everyones mind. So, when it comes to the safety part of the vaccines — yes, they are safe and some post-vaccination symptoms are common and not at all life threatening. However, make sure to consult a doctor immediately in case you develop any persistent symptoms or the ones listed above.

What Do We Know So Far?

According to the guidelines by the health officials, everybody is safe to take the vaccine jab as the trial reports have proven the efficacies of each of the doses. Are vaccines safe? Yes, based on the research reports, the vaccines for COVID-19 have a very good safety profile. COVID-19 vaccines can help your body make antibodies to fight off the virus and keep you protected and safe. To go further into this topic, here are some guidelines for all those who must avoid taking the vaccine jab.

Who Should Not Take The COVID-19 Vaccine Jab?

India is currently administering two vaccines for the COVID-19 infections — Covishield and Covaxin. Here are a few things to keep in mind when you want to get the jab: Anyone who is allergic to the ingredients of the vaccine — must avoid taking it (or consult your physician before administering). Other than this anyone who is above 18 can get the jab.