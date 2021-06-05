Kejriwal also said that in anticipation of the third wave of COVID-19, 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared.

The situation in the national capital of India is slowly getting back to normal with a significant fall in both new infections and deaths. The second wave of the pandemic devastated the health infrastructure of the capital city and left patients gasping for breath due to acute scarcity of oxygen and hospital beds. It swamped the healthcare system and resulted in the monumental spike in fatality rates. Now, Delhi is getting ready in anticipation of the third wave of COVID-19, which experts predict will target children more.

Get ready to tackle 37,000 patients a day, says CM

Speaking about the third wave of COVID-19 in a digital press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has held a series of meetings to review the preparations for a possible third wave with a target of around 37,000 cases a day. "During the second wave, Delhi registered the highest daily Covid case (28,395 on April 20), so we have set a target to be prepared for at least 37,000 in a day. If we will be ready to tackle 37,000 patients a day, we will be capable of enhancing our capacity if the number of cases surge more," Kejriwal added.

Task force set up for advance preparations

Anticipating a worst-case scenario, the Delhi government has set up a special task force of senior officials and doctors for advance preparation to deal with a possible situation where children are infected. "This task force has been assigned to prepare the health system of Delhi as we would need separate ICU beds, oxygen setup, medicines and other facilities. A detailed discussion was held yesterday with task forces (committees) and have directed them to submit their recommendations in the next two weeks," Kejriwal said.

Oxygen storage capacity increased

Kejriwal also said that in anticipation of the third wave of COVID-19, 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared. “We have also spoken to Indraprastha Gas Limited to produce 150 tonnes of oxygen,” he said.

Genome sequencing labs to identify variants

Kejriwal also announced the setting up of two genome sequencing labs to identify variants of the virus. These labs will come up at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. Earlier last month, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government had set up a 13-member committee, which was tasked with preparing an action plan for a possible 3rd wave of the pandemic.

(With inputs from IANS)