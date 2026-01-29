Delhi Gang-Rape Horror: ‘Unable to Walk’ — 6-Year-Old Raped by Three Boys Aged 10-14, Now Left With Lifelong Trauma And Mental Scars

Delhi Gang-Rape Horror: At an age when the child was supposed to play, study, and smile, all she is left with dealing with right now is the trauma - the hidden dangers of physical assault on kids.

On an everyday basis, as a journalist, I come across several news updates - from fatal road accidents to gruesome murders, but a recent news update from India's capital has left me shaken from the inside. What was a usual day for me turned into something traumatic and unbearable to process. It was not because the crime was unprecedented. Sadly, in India, or to be honest, around the world, sexual violence against children has become a recurring headline. But this one got me shaken completely because this time, the victim was six years old. Yes, 6! An age where a child should be learning how to write her name, not learning how to survive horror. An age where fear should mean darkness under the bed, not hands tying you down, a mouth being gagged, and a threat that teaches you silence before you even understand what shame is.

6-Year-Old Raped By 10, 13 and 14 Year Old Boys In Delhi: How The Brutal Incident Unfolded

A 6-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three boys, aged 10, 13, and 14, in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura on January 18. As per reports, two of the accused have been apprehended, while the third boy and his family are missing. Speaking to the media about the gruesome incident, the girl's mother said that the incident occurred around 7pm on January 18 when the child returned home bleeding heavily. Upon asking, she initially told her mother that she had fallen.

"She was bleeding heavily. She fell unconscious. I poured water on her face and woke her up. When I asked her what happened, she said that she fell. Meanwhile, our next-door neighbour a 13-year-old boy came running behind her and echoed her story," the mother said.

After persistent questioning, the girl confided that the 13-year-old neighbour and two other boys all known to the family had assaulted her after luring her with an offer of food.

How Is The Child Now?

Talking about her current health condition, doctors said that she was unable to walk properly and had suffered serious injuries. Medical tests were conducted, and further examinations are advised.

The girl's parents said the accused boys were known to the family and were friends of their elder son, who passed away last year. The child's father, who works as a rickshaw puller, said he wants strict action in the case.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The Immediate Trauma: When the Body Remembers Before the Mind Can

While we all understand that physical assualt is not just about the scars on the body, but it is also about the hidden scars that the mind, or the heart suffers. At six years old, a child does not really have the language to articulate sexual violence. But the body remembers. The pain. The bleeding. The inability to walk. The fear triggered by touch, movement, or familiar places - these scars remains forever, leaving the victim dealing with the inner torture for years.

Doctors noted that the child was unable to walk and continued bleeding when she tried to sit or move. Medical advice included tests for HIV and other infections words that should never enter the life of a first-grade child.

Yet physical injuries, however severe, are often only the surface wounds. What happens inside a child's mind after such violence is far more devastating.

According to psychology, trust is the foundation of a child's emotional development. When trust is shattered so violently, the damage is profound and lasting. When a victim encounters with such acts - that too, at such a tender age, he/she is left with these lifetime mental health issues - Difficulty forming relationships, Chronic mistrust, Fear of intimacy, Guilt and self-blame. For this child, safety was supposed to exist within her own lane, among familiar faces. That illusion is gone forever.

This was not just a crime report. It was a rupture. We pray the little one's speedy recovery - not just physical recover, but her mental recovery from the trauma she had to go through at such a tender age.

