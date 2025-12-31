Delhi Fog Alert: Thick Smog-Like Conditions Hit Visibility, Impact Travel And Health

Dense fog blankets Delhi, leading to poor visibility, travel disruptions, delayed flights and trains, and rising health concerns as winter weather conditions persist.

Wednesday morning in Delhi-NCR has been engulfed in dense fog that has reduced the visibility levels to dangerous levels and distorted the regular functioning of the region.Major roads, residential neighbourhoods, and highways are covered with a blanket of fog, and travelling during the early morning which has made it extremely difficult for commuters. In some areas, the visibility was reduced to a few metres and measures had to be taken by the authorities to issue adverts to warn and encourage people against unnecessary travelling, but here's how this hazardous weather has been affecting everyone around

Delhi AQI Update: Impact On Travel And Health

The visibility was so poor that transport services were directly affected. There were numerous cancellations and delays of flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to the presence of fog, which disrupted the take-offs and landings. Passengers were observed to wait hours as air companies rearranged their schedules according to the safety conditions. This also affected rail services, and some of the long distance trains were operating late because there was less visibility on the tracks.

Low visibility of fog has also caused snail-paced traffic in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad and Gurugram. The large arterial highways had witnessed sluggish traffic, frequent jams and extended than normal commute periods. People who are still commuting to offices and schools had a hard time trying to move through the heavy fog, with most of them using headlights and fog lamps even when the sun was up. Traffic police were also on high alert to control the congestion and accidents.

The quality of Delhi-NCR air has been rated as severe. The Air Quality Index AQI remained alarmingly high, exacerbating breathing pain, particularly in children, the elderly and people with underlying health issues. According to experts, the weather has not been moving, resulting in high concentrations of polluted air near the ground, making the problem of pollution worse.

Medical practitioners have urged the residents to spend less time outdoors and wear masks when going out, and ensure that indoor areas are well ventilated. Individuals who have complications with breathing, irritation of eyes or soreness in the throat are encouraged to visit the physician. Governments have also proposed working at home where feasible and have also encouraged motorists to keep safe spacing in the streets.

According to weather officials, foggy weather might continue the coming several days, with the increasing winter in north India. Unless the visibility is better and the pollution levels alleviated, the citizens of the Delhi-NCR will most likely have to continue struggling with the inconveniences of interrupted travel, dangerous air quality and everyday life problems due to the heavy fog.