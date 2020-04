The national capital has reported a large number of positive cases from the containment zones. The total patient count of the virus is about 2,500, with 53 deaths reported so far. @Shutterstock

The COVID-19 pandemic is claiming more and more victims in India and cases in the National capital has seen a surge with more than 1,500 people testing positive to the virus. The deadly contagion has so far claimed 53 victims in Delhi as far official reports. This is the third state after Maharashtra and Gujarat to report more than 2,500 cases as of today. Though officials say that the situation is under control, more people are testing positive every day. This is a matter of grave concern. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, taking stock of the situation, has said that there are no plans to ease restrictions right now. Also Read - Trump’s ‘disinfectant’ cure for COVID-19 is not only irresponsible but dangerous too

Delhi enters stage 2 of COVID-19 transmission

According to Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain, COVID-19 has entered the local transmission stage here. This is the second stage of COVID spread. This means that people living together are becoming positive in large numbers. The local transmission of an infection begins when the source can be traced. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 24,506 as death toll reaches 775

Speaking to the media, Jain said the local spread is when people living together test positive for the infection. He states that, “It is spreading among those having close contacts. It is local spread. In local spread, large cases are reported from people having close contacts, be it family or those living nearby.” Jain stressed that people need to understand that this infection can spread. “That is why we are requesting that everyone should stay indoors,” he said. The national capital has reported a large number of positive cases from the containment zones. The total patient count of the virus is about 2,500, with 53 deaths reported so far. Also Read - Unanswered questions about COVID-19 that continue to baffle researchers

The stages of virus transmission

There are at least three stages of the virus spread. In the first stage, the cases are reported from people who have had travel history to an already affected country.

Then there is the stage of local transmission, At this stage, people who have brought the virus into the country transmit it to people they come in contact with, usually friends and family. At this stage, it is easy to trace the spread and quarantine people.

The third stage is when the source of the infection is untraceable. This happens when people who haven’t had travel history get the virus. Once this stage comes, it is difficult to contain the spread of the virus. This is the most contagious and dangerous period in any pandemic.

How can we avoid stage 3 or community transmission?

While social distancing and quarantining of symptomatic patients work to a great extent, these measures are not enough to avoid community transmission. There are many asymptomatic people too. In fact, a recent estimate said that almost 80 per cent of cases in India may be asymptomatic. To avoid community spread, it is very important to identify and quarantine these cases. For this, mass testing is essential. Other than this, people must also follow the safety precautions diligently. They must wash their hands frequently with soap and water, strictly follow the lockdown rules, practice respiratory hygiene and report any symptoms immediately. Every citizen must be alert. Only this can prevent community transmission of COVID-19, say experts.