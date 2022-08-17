live

Delhi COVID Surge: Hospitalisation, Positivity Rate Go Up As City Witness Spike In Cases, L-G Urges All to Follow Norms

Delhi COVID Surge: Hospitalisation, Positivity Rate Go Up As City Witness Spike In Cases, L-G Urges All to Follow Norms

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest news related to COVID-19 and other health developments in and around India.

Health News LIVE | Welcome to the LIVE Blog section of TheHealthSite.com, where we serve you with all the latest developments in the healthcare sector in and around India.

Delhi reported a total of 917 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and three deaths. With the current numbers on the sheet, the national capitals' COVID positivity rate has inched towards 20%, the highest in over 200 days. With 3 more deaths, the city's total fatality toll went up to 19,86,739.

Meanwhile, Delhi LG VK Saxena has appealed to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour since the pandemic is far from over. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked people to take precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccines since those who have taken them were safer from the infection than others, amid the slow pace of inoculation with the third dose.

TRENDING NOW

Scroll down for more news updates. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest news related to COVID-19 and other health developments in and around India.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES