Delhi reported a total of 917 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and three deaths. With the current numbers on the sheet, the national capitals' COVID positivity rate has inched towards 20%, the highest in over 200 days. With 3 more deaths, the city's total fatality toll went up to 19,86,739.
Meanwhile, Delhi LG VK Saxena has appealed to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour since the pandemic is far from over. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked people to take precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccines since those who have taken them were safer from the infection than others, amid the slow pace of inoculation with the third dose.