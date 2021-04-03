India is again experiencing an increase in Covid-19 cases, and Delhi has been declared a “state of concern” among 11 other states and union territories. According to reports, at least 13 students and two non-academic staff of Delhi’s prestigious St. Stephen’s college have tested positive for Covid-19. These students went on a trip to Dalhousie recently, following which they contracted the disease. Many of them were staying in the college hostel. After returning from the trip, these students were found to be positive for Covid-19. Also Read - Researchers identify nine possible drugs that may help treat Covid-19

After the coronavirus cases were reported in the college, the college administration has stopped all activities on the college campus for the time being. It also said the Dean of the residence has been informed and all Covid protocols are being followed. Nandita Narain, the governing body member of St. Stephen's College, said the college principal has instructed all the faculty and staff to remain cautious and take the Covid-19 precautions.

As per reports, Narain said the Principal has announced that the college administration has informed the Dean Office about the infections. To curb the coronavirus cases, all necessary measures are being adopted to deal with the coronavirus, which includes home quarantine and maintaining social distancing.

New Norms To Follow On College Campus

No person can enter the campus without seeking special permission from the college authorities. Everyone will be tested and all Covid-19 protocols are to be followed for all necessary tasks. The college said the teachers and the non-teaching staff who had to report to the college according to various schedules are advised not to come to the college till further notice.

The college administration has advised all employees and students not to get upset or to take any undue stress related to Covid-19.

The cases of coronavirus infections are increasing rapidly in Delhi. During the last 24 hours, more than 3,500 Covid-19 positive persons have been reported in the capital. The Delhi government has decided to ramp up testing. Apart from this, the state government has also appealed to all institutions and individuals to take necessary precautions.

(with inputs from IANS)