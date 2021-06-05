The number of active COVID-19 cases in the national capital of India have been steadily declining over the last couple of weeks. On Friday, Delhi recorded just 523 new Covid cases. The test positivity rate has also come down to 0.68 per cent. Meanwhile, 50 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The numbers are significantly low when compared to just two weeks ago. The national capital faced a severe crisis earlier with hospitals running out of beds and oxygen. But things are looking up now. In view of this, the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has decided to relax some of the restrictions that were imposed following the devastating 2nd wave of the pandemic. This decision is in keeping with the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline which says that a consistent positivity rate of below 5 per cent for a period of at least two weeks is recommended before an area can be considered to be under control. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Overall Situation In India Improves, Delhi Reports 523 New Covid Cases, 50 Deaths

Easing of restrictions in Delhi

Delhi's positivity rate has remained below the stipulated mark for over two weeks now. Hence, the government has decided to ease restrictions. Here are the details:

Markets and malls will re-open on odd-even basis depending on their shop number.

Shops will open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent capacity.

In government offices, grade-A officials will ensure 100 per cent presence in the offices, while others will be present at 50 per cent capacity.

All officials serving in essential services will be present at 100 per cent capacity.

Private offices will resume services with 50 per cent of manpower.

However, other lockdown restrictions will still be in effect till further notice. Kejriwal has also appealed to private companies to allow employees to work from home for the next few days.

COVID situation under control, says Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal, while addressing a digital press conference, has said that Delhi’s Covid situation is “now under control as below 500 new cases are reported and the daily positivity rate has reduced to 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours. In view of the third possible wave, the government has decided to continue the lockdown, but we are going to re-open markets and malls on an odd-even basis from Monday.” Kejriwal also informed that the government is preparing for a third possible wave of Covid-19 pandemic with a target of 37,000 cases in a day. During the second wave, Delhi had reported 28,395 maximum daily cases on April 20.

(With inputs from IANS)