As the number of active coronavirus cases and positivity rate in the national capital are declining, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has started the unlock process in the state. Markets, malls, and offices in the national capital are all set to reopen from today after being shut for one-and-half months, with the police and district administration deploying teams across the city to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday announced further relaxations in the lockdown, and said Delhi Metro will operate at 50 per cent capacity and markets and malls in the national capital will open on an odd-even basis from June 7.

Delhi Unlock Rules And Guidelines

District administration and police officers said super spreader areas like prominent markets, malls and liquor stores that attract large crowds have been earmarked and special deployment will be ensured there for strict compliance of precautions like the use of face masks and social distancing. “50 teams have been formed for enforcement purposes. At major places where crowding is expected like Lajpat Nagar market, 10 or more teams will be deployed,” said southeast Delhi district magistrate Vishwendra. Also Read - Why Some Patients Are COVID-19 Asymptomatic? Gene Linked To It Discovered

These Additional Activities Have Been Allowed Outside Containment Zones In Delhi

Malls, markets, and market complexes (except weekly markets) will open between 10 am to 8 pm on an odd-even basis in accordance with their shop numbers. The Delhi Metro will resume with only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from nearly five to 15 minutes on different lines. All private offices in Delhi can function to the extent of 50% strength of their staff between 9 AM to 5 PM on the production of a valid authorization letter and valid I card issued by their employer, firm, or company. All standalone and neighborhood shops in residential complexes will be permitted to open on all days without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods or services. The liquor vends that were closed, after the lockdown was announced on April 19, will also open from Monday on an odd-even basis. The movement of the owners and the employees/workers of the shops of all malls, markets, market complexes, standalone (single) shops, and all neighbourhood (colony) shops shall be allowed on production of a valid I card issued by the company. Delivery of all goods through e-commerce will be allowed on the production of valid ID cards issued by the employer or firm. More trains will be available on schedule from Wednesday onward.

Delhi on Sunday reported 381 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since March 10, when the city had reported 370. The daily positivity rate, which has been below 1 per cent for over a week, was at 0.50 per cent, according to the health bulletin, against 0.52 per cent on March 10.

