Amid the weekend curfew imposed in the national capital since 10 p.m. on Friday, in addition to the night curfew, as an attempt to break the chain of coronavirus, Delhi continued to see a surge in daily COVID-19 cases. Delhi registered 25, 462 new cases and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued on Sunday. Daily positivity rate was 29.74 per cent, while the active cases in the city stand at 74,941, of which 34,938 are in home isolation. Delhi’s cumulative death toll reached to 12,121 and the cumulative fatality rate was reported at 1.42 per cent. Meanwhile, 20,159 patients recovered till Sunday night taking the total recovery from Covid-19 so far in the capital to 7,66,398. Also Read - Experimental Antiviral Drug, MK-4482 Shows Potential Against Covid-19

Kejriwal appeals for help to combat current situation

The alarming increase in COVID-19 cases has led to a critical situation in the national capital. The number of beds are running out and supplies of oxygen and other medical facilities have seen a dip. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help. Later, he wrote to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting uninterrupted supply of oxygen on a daily basis to Delhi. Also Read - People with blood cancer may not be fully protected against Covid-19 after mRNA vaccines: Studies

Delhi government to provide 6000 beds in next 3 days

In A press conference on Sunday, Kejriwal said that very few ICU beds are available in Delhi Government hospitals. “We need beds and oxygen supply immediately. Delhi Govt will provide 6,000 beds in next 3 days. Many schools and sports complexes and other Government buildings will be converted into Covid care centres,” Kejriwal added. Kejriwal said that he has requested the Centre to provide more ICU beds in Government-run hospitals to cope up with the increasing number of patients. Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal had had said that health system has a certain limit and so has Delhi also. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal warns people of shortage of bed, oxygen amid Covid-19 surge in Delhi

Northern Railways provides 75 isolation coaches

As cases continue to rise in Delhi, Northern Railway has provided 75 isolation coaches, equivalent to 1,200 beds, as COVID Care Centres for the people of Delhi-NCR at Anand Vihar Terminal and Shakurbasti on the demand of the Delhi government. 50 fully operational COVID Care Coaches (with a capacity of 800 patients) have been placed at Shakurbasti Railway Station for mild corona patients while 25 coaches, with a capacity of 400 patients, will be placed at Anand Vihar Station by Monday.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal said that both the stations have good infrastructure for maintaining these coaches while the connectivity for the smooth movement of ambulances etc is also available.

(With inputs from IANS)