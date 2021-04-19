Amid the weekend curfew imposed in the national capital since 10 p.m. on Friday in addition to the night curfew as an attempt to break the chain of coronavirus Delhi continued to see a surge in daily COVID-19 cases. Delhi registered 25 462 new cases and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours according to the health bulletin issued on Sunday. Daily positivity rate was 29.74 per cent while the active cases in the city stand at 74941 of which 34938 are in home isolation. Delhi's cumulative death toll reached to 12121 and the cumulative fatality rate was reported at