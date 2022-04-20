Delhi Schools To Remain Open, Masks Mandatory In Public Places: Check DDMA's New COVID Restrictions

The officials have decided not to shut schools, but chose to come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.

In the view of rising COVID cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators. However, the officials have decided not to shut schools, but chose to come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon. Sources said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.

Guidelines For The Schools In Delhi

Here are the highlights from the revised COVID guidelines by the DDMA amid soaring daily cases:

TRENDING NOW

All students and staff of Delhi Schools must wear masks at all times and Schools must ensure that full compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols is being followed on the premises. General guidelines for Delhi Public suggest that a fine of Rs.500 will be imposed if found without masks. Detailed COVID safety SOPs are expected to be prepared after discussion with experts.

4th COVID Wave In Delhi?

After fighting the deadly COVID virus infection for more than two years, India was finally getting back to normalcy following a steady drop in daily cases. However, the situation started deteriorating in the past few weeks, as cases started to go up. Experts stated that the spike is due to people not following the COVID protocols. In the last 24 hours, the city logged 632 fresh cases on Tuesday. Delhi's sudden spike in COVID cases has worried many across the country. Apart from the national capital, many other NCR districts have also been witnessing a spike. On Tuesday, the Gurugram authorities also reported a surge in the city's daily cases. Speaking to the media, the Gurugram administration said, "We are again witnessing a surge in Covid cases in April. Daily we are reporting nearly 200 cases. On Monday, the district reported 198 cases. The positivity rate is also up from 1.62 per cent in March to 5.97% on Monday. Nearly 15 per cent of cases are being reported in children on a daily basis. So surveillance in schools is of utmost importance to us."

(With inputs from agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES