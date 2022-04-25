Delhi Covid-19 Fourth Wave: Oxygen, Critical Care Needed For A Few Patients As Cases Surge

As cases of coronavirus increase in Delhi, a few patients are in need of critical care and oxygen. Read on to know more.

In the wake of some countries witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, India has been warned of a fourth wave. Just when the cases began to subside in the country, a few cities started witnessing a sudden spike in COVID cases. Researchers from IIT-Madras had recently revealed that Delhi's R-value is 2:1, meaning that every infected patient is infecting two more people.

The state administration in Delhi has been put on high alert due to an increase in Covid-19 instances. The administration is presently keeping a close eye on the situation in the state, and with the number of new cases under control, further restrictions have been imposed by the government.

Only A Few COVID Patients In Delhi Require Oxygen, Critical Care

Even though the situation isn't worse for the national capital, a few patients with COVID-19 are in need of critical care and oxygen. Out of the 3,705 active cases of coronavirus in Delhi, only 101 patients were admitted to the hospital.

Reports suggest that 29 of the 101 patients admitted to the hospital were in intensive care units (ICUs), 19 of whom required oxygen, and four seriously ill patients required ventilator assistance. On Friday, 28 patients were in the ICU, 21 were on oxygen support, and two were required to be put on ventilators, out of the 94 patients brought to specialist Covid hospitals.

Senior officials from the Delhi government's health department indicated that over 90 per cent of individuals admitted to hospitals are either senior residents, most of whom are above the age of 75, or those with major pre-existing medical diseases like cancer, tumours, and lung and kidney disorders.

Mask Mandates And Other COVID Rules Return To Delhi

Recently, the Delhi government issued strict guidelines for students and school staff keeping in mind the increasing number of cases in children.

With an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, district officials have been forced to intensify monitoring and remain on high alert for early detection and disease control. Some districts are planning to start public awareness efforts as soon as next week. Satyendar Jain, the health minister, stressed the necessity of wearing masks to avoid infection and noted that a school procedure has already been created.

The mask mandate has also returned to the national capital. People are required to wear masks in public places, and 500 rupees would be fined if this is violated. However, those travelling in private cars are out of the purview of the new rule.

There has been a six-fold increase in patients in home isolation in Delhi because of the sudden rise in coronavirus cases. On Sunday, the national capital reported 1,083 cases and the previous day 1,094 cases were reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

