The South African variant is one of the few mutations of the Covid-19 virus that have raised concerns among the researchers and medical experts. They are worried that some of these emerging COVID strains could render vaccine and antibody protection less effective and thereby spread rapidly. Also known as 20H/501Y.V2 or B.1.351 the variant first discovered in South Africa in mid-December has now spread to around 44 countries including India. In February the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed four cases of the South African variant. All of them had returned from African countries in January. Another case of