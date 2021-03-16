The South African variant is one of the few mutations of the Covid-19 virus that have raised concerns among the researchers and medical experts. They are worried that some of these emerging COVID strains could render vaccine and antibody protection less effective and thereby, spread rapidly. Also known as 20H/501Y.V2 or B.1.351, the variant first discovered in South Africa in mid-December, has now spread to around 44 countries, including India. In February, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed four cases of the South African variant. All of them had returned from African countries in January. Another case of the South African variant has been confirmed in Delhi, the first in the city. Also Read - New COVID-19 variant detected in Brazil: Can existing coronavirus vaccines keep you safe?

A 33-year-old man from Kerala was brought to the Lok Nayak Hospital after his RT-PCR test came positive at the airport. As he returned from South Africa, the officials suspected that it could be the new variant and admitted him to the special ward created for people suspected to have the South Africa variant. Later, his genetic sequencing report turned out positive for the new variant. Also Read - Intestinal blockage: A new danger brought on by mutated COVID-19 strains

Doctors at the hospital told media persons that the patient is asymptomatic and does not need any medical care at the moment. However, he will be kept in isolation to ensure that the infection does not spread to others. Also Read - Massive spike in COVID-19 cases: India records nearly 23,000 fresh cases in one day

The South African variant explained

Like the UK and Brazilian variants, the South African variant carries mutations in the spike protein – used by the virus to enter the human cells. All three variants have a mutation, called N501Y, that appears to make them more contagious or easy to spread. The South African and Brazilian variants have another mutation, called E484K, which helps the virus dodge a person’s immune system and may reduce vaccine efficacy. However, there’s no evidence yet that suggest the South African variant is more deadly than the other variants.

The Health Ministry had in its report on 1 March confirmed 213 cases of the UK, South African, and Brazilian variants in the country. Several people with travel history were found to have the UK variant in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a new research published in the journal Nature has revealed that people infected with the UK coronavirus variant are up to 64% more likely to die than those with other strains