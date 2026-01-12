live

Delhi Cold Wave Weather Alert LIVE Updates: Are Schools Closed In Delhi-NCR On Monday? IMD Warns of Severe Cold Wave In These Areas

Delhi Weather Alert LIVE: As night deepens in Delhi, the mercury could drop to 4 degrees. Fog and cold waves will intensify the chill as the night progresses.

Cold Wave Alert LIVE: Northern India is reeling under the harsh winter weather these days. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh are experiencing severe cold.

Taking cognizance of the situation, schools have been asked to remain close. Follow this space to know how you can beat this chilling weather, and what health tips are a must right now.

