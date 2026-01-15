live

Delhi Cold Wave Alert LIVE Updates: Schools Reopen as Dense Fog and Bone-Chilling Cold Grip the Capital; IMD Issues Red Alert In Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Delhi Cold Wave Alert: Schools Reopen Amid Intensifying Cold and Hazardous AQI. What Parents and Students Need to Know.

Delhi Cold Wave Alert: Schools across Delhi reopened on Monday even as the national capital continues to reel under an intensifying cold wave. With temperatures remaining low and the AQI in the poor to very poor category, authorities have urged everyone to stay safe and take necessary precautions, especially for children and the elderly.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh as severe cold wave conditions and dense to very dense fog continue to grip the region, causing serious disruption to daily life. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI reports.

