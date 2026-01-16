Delhi Cold Wave Alert LIVE Updates: Delhi Wakes Up To Biting Cold After Coldest Winter Morning As Mercury Hit 2.3°C - Weather Forecast Here

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Delhi Weather Alert LIVE: The national capital woke up to chilly winter morning and shallow fog on Friday amid India Meteorological Department's (IMD) yellow alert for cold wave. For the sixth consecutive day on 16 January, cold wave conditions persist as mercury plunged significantly across the city. Several hospitals across Delhi-NCR is witnessing a sharp surge in respiratory health issues. Experts have urged everyone to stay cautious and follow safety guidelines to survive this chilling winter. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI reports.
