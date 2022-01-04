Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says Symptoms Are Mild

Delhi is currently experiencing a massive surge in daily COVID-19 cases. Omicron numbers are also high in the city.

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted today morning that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus and has isolated himself. He also wrote that there is nothing to panic about as he is experiencing mild symptoms of the infection. Taking to Twitter he wrote: "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested."

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged people who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested. Take a look at his Tweet, HERE:

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

Omicron Variant Has Over 30 Worrisome Mutations In Its Spike Protein

This comes as India prepares for the third wave of COVID-19 which may get triggered by the newly detected Omicron variant. The national capital along with Maharashtra is among the worst-hit states at the moment. According to the latest data, Delhi has reported a rising positivity rate with 4,099 new cases in 24 hours on Monday.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was first detected in the samples of patients in South Africa on November 24, 2021. The World Health Organisation marked it as a 'Variant of Concern' after studies showed that the strain is highly virulent as it has over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which may help it evade through the vaccine-induced immunity.

Currently, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is present in over 110 countries, including India, the US, the UK, and Europe. So far, India has reported a total number of 17,11 cases associated with the new variant.

