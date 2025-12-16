Delhi AQI Still Under 'Very Poor' Category: UK, Canada, Singapore Issue Travel Advisories Amid Poor Air Pollution In North India

Delhi's AQI remains below 400 as hazardous air pollution grips North India, prompting UK, Canada and Singapore to issue travel advisories.

Countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Singapore issued travel advisories on Monday, warning their residents about the deteriorating air quality index in northern India. This comes as Delhi continues to face hazardous air conditions. Singapore's High Commission in New Delhi has issued an advisory advising its residents to monitor their travel status after numerous flights were cancelled due to intense fog engulfing major cities in northern India.

Singapore High Commission Issues Travel Advisories Amid Severe Air Pollution

"In light of the Indian Central Pollution Control Board invoking Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, the Singapore High Commission has issued the following advisory for Singapore nationals in the Delhi NCR," a statement from the High Commission read.

UK Advisory Flags Health Risks For Vulnerable Travellers

Earlier, the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office of the United Kingdom advised pregnant women and those with heart or respiratory conditions to consult a doctor before coming to India. "Severe air pollution is a major health hazard, especially during the winter months from October to February. North Indian cities are most affected by extremely high levels of pollution," the advisory reads.

"Children, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions may be especially affected. If you're pregnant or have a respiratory or heart condition you may wish to consult a medical practitioner before you travel," it added.

Canada Urges Travellers To Monitor Air Quality Closely

Canada issued a similar advice and encouraged travellers to monitor the air quality often, especially if someone is suffering from respiratory illnesses. "Smoke haze and other types of air pollution can be extremely hazardous in urban areas and cities such as Delhi. It's typically at its worst in winter. In rural areas, air quality can be affected by agricultural burning," it said.

"Dust storms also occur across northern India. Monitor air pollution levels, which change quickly, especially if you suffer from respiratory ailments or have pre-existing medical conditions," it added.

Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations In Delhi

On Monday morning, visibility in Delhi was drastically reduced as a heavy layer of mist and fog shrouded the city, hampering air traffic operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The weather conditions raised concerns about flight delays and rescheduling, especially in the early morning hours.

Delhi AQI Still Under 'Very Poor' Category

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) fell significantly on Tuesday morning compared to Monday, providing some comfort to inhabitants of the national capital, who had been suffering with'severe' category pollution levels for the previous few days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, Delhi's AQI stood at 381 as of 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, placing it in the "very poor" category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI of 0 to 50 is regarded as 'excellent', 51 to 100'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as ' moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as ' very poor', and 401 to 500 as ' severe'.

