Delhi AQI Reaches Hazardous Levels: Thick Fog, Pollution Spike Continue As Curbs Kick In - Key Highlights

Delhi AQI has reached hazardous levels as thick fog worsens pollution. Anti-pollution curbs are in force check the worst-hit areas and what it means for you.

Delhi continues to continuously fighting with toxic air quality crisis as the air quality index remains in the poor to severe range. Even after fresh anti- pollution curves were rolled out across the city on Thursday. Dense smog and thick folks have reduced visibility, disrupted travel and made breathing difficult for them, especially for children, elderly, and people with respiratory problems, even after government enforce, anti-pollution curves under the graded response action plan, GRAP4, which concludes work from home for government and Private employees and vehicle restrictions, the air remains dangerously polluted. Residence of Delhi are advised to stay indoors, wear mask whenever they step out of their home and follow AQI updates closely.

Why Is Delhi Air Quality So Bad - Explained

Different areas in Delhi, including Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, and Jahangirpuri, recorded severe AQI levels above 400, even before safety limits. Pollution monitoring agencies reports that stagnant weather conditions and winds are the reason behind trapping for pollutants close to the ground, keeping smog dense. Dense layer of smoke has made outdoor activities, more risky, and difficult, promoting health officials to issues advisories for vulnerable people.

Visibility In Delhi Today

The combination of winter smoke and Delhi pollution has led to poor visibility on roads and highways. People who are travelling in the morning, face traffic, on the other hand airlines delayed their flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Constant air pollution and fog does not only create a situation like traffic, but also increase the risk of accidents during day or night time.

Are Delhi's Anti-Pollution Rules Working?

Higher authorities have implemented strict measures to reduce emission, including banning older vehicles, enforcing pollution under control certificates, and recommending staggered office timings. As they will help in reducing the pollution level, according to experts, weather conditions, and seasonal factors can become the reason behind prolonged toxic air condition in the upcoming days. Residents are advised not to go outside until unless it's very necessary, use PM2.5 masks, and keep a check on real time, AQI readings. With Delhi, chilling winter, the city is likely to experience continued smoke until the weather changes. Wear an N-95 mask whenever you step out and keep a air purifier at your home so that your family breath fresh air.