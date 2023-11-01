Delhi AQI Calculation: Check Your Area's Pollution Level

Living in Delhi? Here is how much polluted air you are breathing right now. Check your area's AQI below before stepping out.

Delhi's air quality has turned toxic in the last 5 days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in many areas exceeding 400, the national capital is reeling under severe air pollution-related health threats. On Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated that Delhi's AQI at 10 AM stood at 370.

AQI above 350 is considered to be "extremely poor" air pollution and can have serious health effects, including lung infection, and brain damage, especially for children, the elderly, and people with respiratory conditions. In case you are living in Delhi and want to know how much pollution is in the air, here is a breakdown of the AQI from the major parts of the national capital.

Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates: Check AQI Level of Your Area Here

Here is a breakdown of the AQI in different parts of Delhi as of 10:00 AM on November 1, 2023:

Anand Vihar: 450 (Severe)

ITO: 420 (Severe)

Jahangirpuri: 400 (Severe)

Dwarka: 380 (Severe)

Noida: 360 (Severe)

Gurugram: 340 (Very Poor)

What Happens When You Breathe Polluted Air?

AQI values above 400 are considered to be hazardous and can cause serious health problems, including:

Burning eyes, nose, and throat Coughing and wheezing Difficulty breathing Chest pain and tightness Aggravation of asthma and other respiratory conditions Heart problems Cancer

If you are living in Delhi right now, it is important to check the AQI in your area before you step out. You can check the pollution level of your area on the website of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) or by downloading the CPCB mobile app.

Stay alert, stay safe!

