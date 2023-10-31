Delhi Air Pollution: Top 5 Most Polluted Places In Delhi That You Must Avoid

Delhi Chokes: 5 Most Polluted Places In Delhi That You Must Avoid

Delhi is choking, here is a list of the 5 most polluted places in the national capital that you must avoid at costs.

Delhi air pollution: The air quality in the national capital on Tuesday continued to remain in the "very poor" category for the fourth day in a row. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 349 at 10 a.m. The national capital has been reeling under severe threat due to the worsening air conditions. As per experts, the only way to stay safe from health complications that air pollution might trigger is to avoid visiting places which has the worst air quality index.

If you are living in Delhi right now, scroll down to know about the city's top 5 air pollution hotspots.

Top 5 Most Polluted Places In Delhi

Delhi, the national capital was listed as the most polluted city in the world in 2023. The city's air quality has been a major public health concern for many years. In recent years, the problem has only gotten worse. Here are the five most polluted hotspots in Delhi that you must avoid:

Anand Vihar

Anand Vihar is a major transportation hub in the national capital. This part of the city is also densely populated, with many residential and commercial buildings. As a result, Anand Vihar has some of the highest levels of air pollution in Delhi, which is a reason why you should avoid traveling to this part of Delhi.

Jahangirpuri

Another densely populated part of the city, Jahangirpuri is among the top 5 polluted hotspots of North Delhi. It is home to a large number of low-income families. The area is also home to a number of small-scale industries. As a result, Jahangirpuri has some of the highest levels of air pollution in Delhi.

Narela

This part of Delhi is also among the most populated ones, with home to a large number of middle-class families. the area is also home to several industrial units. As of date, Narela is among the top 5 most polluted places in Delhi, and you must avoid visiting this place now.

Okhla

Okhla is South Delhi's most polluted place which is also home to a number of residential and commercial buildings, as well as industrial units. Okhla's AQI is currently worse, and you must avoid making frequent visits to this part of the city.

Mundka

Mundka is a residential area in west Delhi. It is home to a large number of migrant workers. The area is also home to a number of small-scale industries. As a result, Mundka has some of the highest levels of air pollution in Delhi.