Delhi Air Pollution Today: AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’, Check Area-Wise Air Quality

Delhi air pollution worsens as AQI stays in the 'very poor' category today. Check area-wise air quality levels and pollution status across the city.

Delhi air quality crisis got even worse today as the air-quality index has once again slipped into the very poor category across most parts of the capital. Residents of Delhi are facing the problem of low visibility and unhealthy conditions, with pollution covering the city and raising serious health issues. With winter weather setting in and stagnant air, trapping harmful particles close to the ground, even typically greener or less congested areas reported unhealthy AQI levels. This worst situation has made breathing difficult for many people, especially children, the elderly and people with respiratory issues, promoting renewed health advisories and public concern.

Delhi AQI Today

According to the latest data, Delhi's air quality remains in a worse condition, with the most monitoring stations recording AQI levels well within the very poor range. Heavy smoke and pollutants have dominated the skyline, reducing visibility and making daily activities less comfortable. Areas with the worst AQI index, like industrial or high traffic zones, underscore how human activities compound naturally winter pollution conditions. Officials and residents are continuing to monitor fluctuations closely as they search for clear air admits, persistence smog.

Areas With Worst AQI

Here we have mentioned today's area wise AQI across Delhi :

Bawana 378 (highest in the city)

Mundka 370

Pusa 365

Rohini 364

ITO, Wazirpur & Nehru Nagar around 360-361

Jahangirpuri & NSIT Dwarka around 361

Ashok Nagar 350

DTU 357

Sirifort 356

Vivek Vihar 354

Areas that considered better of in terms of air quality like Lodhi Road and CRRI Mathura Road now there in very poor level, showing the widespread nature of pollution nowadays.

Why is AQI Bad Right Now?

Delhi air quality typically gets worse in winters, and several factors contribute to poor AQI:

Cold weather and calm winds: track pollutants close to the surface.

Vehicle and industrial emissions: keep adding harmful particles

Construction, dust and road pollution: make conditions worse

Seasonal smoke and fog, keep these pollutants together, creating a thick layer of pollution all day.

Seasonal problems like stubble burning in neighbouring states and biomass burning also accelerate pollution spikes during this year.

How Does It Affect Health?

Very poor air-quality levels are not just numbers they have real Health impacts:

breathing discomfort, even for healthy people

Exhibition of Asthma and bronchitis

Eye irritation and throat issues

Increased risk of heart and lung problems

Doctors recommend limiting outdoor exposure, especially for children, the elderly and people who have respiratory issues.

What Can Residents Do Today?

Why are you waiting for weather changes or on the sea interventions to improve the air, here are practical steps steps:

Wear N95 mask outdoors

Use air purifier at home if possible

Avoid outdoor exercise during peak pollution hours

Keep window closed during heavy smoge

The precautions can reduce health issues during pollution days

Is Relief On The Way?

Unfortunately, according to exports, there is no permanent solution and that pollution is likely to stay stubbly, bad, less, strong wind, and rain arrive to clear the air. Efforts by authorities and public awareness can help, but deadly seasonal pollution remains a major challenge. Every winter stay updated with live AQI readings and health advisory as condition improves.