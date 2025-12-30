live

Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Schools Closed As Capital Slips In 'Severe' Category With AQI Hitting 403; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: According to CPCB monitoring station data, numerous areas have recorded their air quality as being "severe" which raises concern about the prolonged exposure to dangerous levels of pollution.

Delhi Weather Updates Today LIVE: 'Pollution Will Worsen Again': Pollution Likely to Worsen Again as AQI Spikes, Warns Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Delhi Air Pollution Live Updates: The national capital is battling serious air pollution crisis, as thick, heavy smog blankets Delhi, reducing visibility to near zero.

Air quality in Delhi has deteriorated, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 403 as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This is considered "severe" according to the CPCB's categorisation system. The India Meteorological Department has also issued an orange alert for dense fog throughout the city.

Taking cognizance of the situation, most of the schools have declared a holiday, and government offices have returned to the Work-From-Home mode.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest weather updates and realtime AQI reports from India.

