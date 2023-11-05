Delhi Air Pollution: Here's How To Check Air Quality Of Your Area From Your Phone

For those who are seeking real-time pollution updates on their Android or iOS devices, here are some apps worth considering. Make sure to heck AQI of your area before stepping out.

Given how dangerously high Delhi's pollution levels are, it is imperative that people keep an eye on the Air Quality Index (AQI), especially if they plan to go outside. Applications for smartphones are a useful resource for measuring air pollution.

How To Check Air Quality Report On Your Phone?

For all those who want to check the quality of the air on their IOS Android phone, here are some apps that are run by the government that can provide real-time updates of the AQI:

AQI (Air Quality Index)

This app offers real-time AQI data and the status of main pollutants in addition to weather forecasts. Along with other features, it provides users with health advice, live area rankings, and a basic graphical representation of the air they are inhaling.

Sameer

This software, created by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), allows users to evaluate pollution levels using a map view and city list. Through the app, users can file complaints and view the AQI Bulletin and Calendar.

Shoot! I Smoke App UI

With this special application, air quality ratings are expressed in terms of the pollutants that one day's worth of cigarettes would contain. It provides more along with daily, weekly, and monthly statistics.

Plume Labs: Air Quality App

This app provides real-time pollution tracking along with other features like a "street-by-street pollution" map, a 72-hour prediction, and clean air coaching.

IQAir Airvisual | Air Quality

With the use of its validation sensors and government systems, this app covers more than 500,000 places in 100 countries. In addition to air pollution data, health advice, weather updates, and city-by-city pollution rankings, it offers a 48-hour trend and a worldwide air map.