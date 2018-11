A municipal report was released yesterday, according to the report as many as 285 cases of dengue were reported in Delhi in the week ending November 3, compared to 290 in the previous week. According to the NDTV report, 1,595 people have been diagnosed with the vector-borne disease in Delhi so far, the report stated. However, compared to last year the number is less. Last year it 3,829 for the same duration. In October, around 1,114 new dengue cases surfaced.

Until now, only 1 death caused by dengue has been confirmed. On September 2018, a 13-year-old girl from Wazirabad area succumbed to the disease at Hindurao Hospital.

According to the civic bodies, in 2015 more than 11,800 cases and 60 deaths were recorded in Delhi and that was the worst dengue outbreak.

The season for vector-borne diseases is over and that Delhi has seen comparatively fewer cases this year, according to the health experts from Safdarjung.

As per MDC health official, there are many cases where patients have come from the neighbouring states. Some admitted in hospitals were tourists as well.

The official reportedly said that some left out and pending cases were received from hospitals for investigation. In some cases, there have been symptoms of dengue, but reports later were found negative.

In last week there have been reports of 11 fresh malaria cases, taking the number of total cases to 438 till now. According to the civic body, there have been 130 malaria cases reported in the city in October.

In the national capital, only 4 cases of chikungunya emerged taking the number of total cases to 54 in October. And 133 chikungunya cases have been reported in the city so far.

In Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) so far no case of Malaria have been reported, however, 314 cases of chikungunya and 289 cases of dengue have been reported. While in that of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital 403 Out Patient Departments (OPD) and 262 Inpatient Departments (IPD) were reported for dengue cases. However, one death till now owing to dengue has been confirmed by the authority.