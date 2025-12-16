Delegation Reviews Proposed Cancer Treatment Centre In Ayodhya: What This Means For Healthcare In Uttar Pradesh

The chairman of the Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told the media that the proposed cancer centre in Ayodhya is expected to significantly strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the region and provide advanced treatment facilities to lakhs of patients from eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Tata Cancer Foundation's six-member delegates paid a visit to Ayodhya to inspect the sites for a major cancer treatment centre which was proposed to built in Saket, confirms the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's officials. According to reports, Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Trust, said that the project was part of Late. Ratan Tata, Former Chairman of the Tata Group and concrete steps are being taken to turn his vision into reality. The chairman of the Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told the media that the proposed cancer centre in Ayodhya is expected to significantly strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the region and provide advanced treatment facilities to lakhs of patients from eastern Uttar Pradesh.

'6-8 Acres Of Land Free Of Cost For This Project'

Mishra told the media, "Ratan Tata ji had said that there should be many cancer treatment facilities in India. He had conceptualised a model of a multi-speciality cancer hospital as the hub, with smaller hospitals offering preliminary care in the districts. Under this model, a foundation named Namo Cancer Foundation was established.

"Six people from this foundation visited here and proposed that a cancer treatment hub be established in Ayodhya. They contacted the erstwhile king of Ayodhya, Yatindra Mishra, and urged his cooperation for getting a plot of land for this project. They have been assured that they will get 6-8 acres of land free of cost for this project. It was decided that the Ram temple trust will also take part in this project. It is expected that in the 24 months, this project can be constructed."

New Cancer Centre In UP: What It Means For Healthcare

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) trachea, bronchus and lung cancers have risen from 1.2 million in 2000 to 1.9 million in 2021, standing as the sixth leading cause of death globally. According to a report published by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), in 2022, about 20 million new cancer cases were reported and over nine million people died from the disease globally. Cancer continues to emerge as a major health problem in India, with cases projected to rise significantly. "In India, around 100 out of every 1 lakh people are diagnosed with cancer. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the estimated number of incidences of cancer cases was more than 14 lakhs in 2023 in India."PIB states.

With millions affected by chronic cases every year, high-level treatment facilities outside metropolitan cities add extra lives to those people who are struggling with financial and emotional burdens. It also provides an opportunity to cancer prevention, disgnosis and treatment.

Taking cognizant of the growing concern and enhance cancer care, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been allocated a total of Rs. 99,858.56 crore, with Rs. 95,957.87 crore designated for the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Rs. 3,900.69 crore for the Department of Health Research. The government plans to establish Day Care Cancer Centres in all district hospitals over the next three years, with 200 centres slated for the year 2025-2026.

