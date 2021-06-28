Protecting ourselves from Covid-19 and reducing the spread of the disease is the priority for everyone now. But it is also essential to tackle other serious ailments such as obesity gastritis gallstones kidney problems hernias acid reflux and piles. But many patients with these problems had no option but to wait in pain due to the rising number of non-Covid cases. Keeping in mind the backlog of elective surgeries and serious complications that could result from delaying the treatment hospitals have started doing outpatient consultations elective and non-emergency surgeries (Bariatric laparoscopic and endoscopic surgeries) amid the second wave of Covid-19