The rapid surge in coronavirus cases has led to public health debate on whether more people should be vaccinated with the first dose, and the second dose should be delayed or stick to the two-dose vaccination process based on schedules.

A study published in BMJ claimed that there might be a way to cut back the mortality rate to some extent. A team of US researchers have found that delaying the second jab of the coronavirus vaccine in people under the age of 65 may lower the death rate by 20 per cent, but only if certain conditions are met.

The US-based study used a simulation model based on a "real-world" sample of 100,000 US adults and ran a series of scenarios to forecast potentially infectious interactions over a six-month period. However, it can be done only under certain conditions.

That included vaccine efficacy and immunization rates, and whether the available vaccine prevents infections from spreading and prevent serious symptoms and deaths. Thomas C. Kingsley, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic, Minnesota wrote, “Decision-makers will need to consider their local vaccination rates and weigh the benefits of increasing these rates by delaying a second dose versus the risks associated with the remaining uncertainty in this strategy.”

He further wrote, “The results suggest that under specific conditions a decrease in cumulative mortality, infections, and hospital admissions can be achieved when the second vaccine dose is delayed.” The conditions include having a vaccine efficacy of 80 per cent or having daily vaccination rates of 0.1 per cent to 0.3 per cent of the population. But these conditions are met, then delaying the second dose could prevent at least 26 to 47 deaths per 100,000 people compared to the usual numbers.

Should You Extend The Gap Between The Two Covid Vaccine Doses?

Preliminary data has shown that the first dose of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines is highly effective, protecting vaccinated people before the second jab, which is given after the interval of 28 days. It has been found that a single dose of any of the two vaccines is 80 per cent effective in preventing infections, whereas the second dose tops the immunity level by 90 per cent after the second Covid jab.

The question is whether to delay or not to delay the second vaccine. The UK government’s decision to maintain a 12-week gap between the two doses of the vaccine may help protect more people, to reduce deaths. However, the decision on extending the interval between the two doses from six weeks to twelve weeks in the US is still awaited. So, it is best to consult an expert before an official statement comes to hold back on the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

(with inputs from IANS)