The rapid surge in coronavirus cases has led to public health debate on whether more people should be vaccinated with the first dose and the second dose should be delayed or stick to the two-dose vaccination process based on schedules. A study published in BMJ claimed that there might be a way to cut back the mortality rate to some extent. A team of US researchers have found that delaying the second jab of the coronavirus vaccine in people under the age of 65 may lower the death rate by 20 per cent but only if certain conditions are met.