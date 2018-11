Osteoporosis is a painful condition and can hamper your ability to carry out your daily chores. But, one of your favourite animal – deer can help you to deal with osteoporosis.

According to a recent study, deer antlers can help you to get rid of osteoporosis. This is because deer antlers possess two genes that allow bones to grow and harden. Surprised right? Reportedly, stags carry two genes that enable them to regrow their antlers every year. Only antlers are the regenerating bone which is a rarity.

Reportedly, these genes— uhrf1 that helps in the division of bone cell and s100a10 that aids in hardening of bone tissue—in stags can be used to treat osteoporosis or healing bone fractures. These genes function collectively to generate new bone cells and toughen existing bone tissue, observed researchers.

According to the lead author of the study Professor Peter Yang, the ultimate goal is to figure out how to apply the same biology same that allows for rapid bone regeneration in deer antlers to help treat osteoporosis. The researchers examined samples of early antler tissue from a deer farm in California.

The researchers compared the human bone marrow to deer antlers and concluded that the bone marrow cells resembled the antler genes. On introducing two stag genes in mice, they saw cell multiplication and bone density.

Reportedly, according to Professor Yang, the next move will be to test these two genes of the antler in human cells.

The study is published in the Journal of Stem Cell Research and Therapy and is still in its infancy, the researchers are optimistic and are trying to crack diseases like osteoporosis and so on.