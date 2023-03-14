Deepika Padukone's Workout Video: Before Oscars Actress Was Seen At Gym

Oscar 2023: Deepika Padukone sweated in the gym before the Oscar Ceremony. Here's a video that went viral.

Deepika Padukone's workout video: Deepika Padukone's glimpse at the 95th Oscars has made headlines. At this event, the actress made the whole of India proud with her presenting speech. Deepika Padukone consistently wins the hearts of fanatics with her gazes. So let's know how the actress works hard on them.

Deepika's Exercise Before 95th Academy Award

Meanwhile, a workout video of Deepika has surfaced on social media, where she was seen exercising before reaching the Oscars. This video has been shared by her fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala. Sharing this video, she described what exercise Deepika did just before getting prepared for the Oscars. The actress is sweating in the gym for her look in the video. Even on this particular day, Deepika did not compromise her exercise routine and reached the gym at 6.30 am to work out.

Deepika Was Seen Doing An Early Morning Workout At The Gym

The video of Pathan actress Deepika Padukone has been shared by celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. Deepika Padukone is caught doing pilates in this video. While in this video, Padukone is seen doing a very intense workout wearing black leggings and a white T-shirt. In this video, Yasmin has put on the Oscar-winning song Natu-Natu.

Sharing the video, her fitness trainer wrote in the caption, 'Workout is done before Oscars. Sharing a peek of Deepika Padukone's workout (6.30 am) before preparing for the Oscars. The secret of Deepika's magnificence is her discipline, apart from her jeans. Don't you agree? It was a fantastic journey training her for the Oscars.

Fans Are Happy To See Deepika's Hard Work

Seeing this hard work of Deepika Padukone, her fans are happy and are also feeling proud of Deepika. A fan commented on this post, 'There is no doubt she looked amazing.' While another wrote, 'Deepika always looks perfect!! excellent'

