Deepika Padukone Hospitalised After Feeling Uneasy: Know The Possible Causes of Chest Uneasiness

Matters of chest uneasiness are quite confusing. What seems like bad heartburn might turn out to be a cardiac nightmare and vice-versa.

Nearing World Heart Day, it would be a good idea to understand the different outcomes of chest uneasiness caused by some medical conditions

Actor Deepika Padukone was taken to a hospital in Mumbai last night after she complained of experiencing uneasiness. As per reports, the actor underwent many medical tests and is recovering from the condition. Reportedly, in June, the actor suffered from an increased heart rate during a film shoot. The official statement from her team is still awaited. However, the instance shows that matters of chest uneasiness are quite confusing. What seems like bad heartburn might turn out to be a cardiac nightmare and vice-versa.

Nearing World Heart Day, it would be a good idea to understand the different outcomes of chest uneasiness caused by some medical conditions

Angina could sting

Angina is chest pain caused by a condition when not enough blood is reaching a part of your heart. It can feel like a heart attack with all the pressure and squeezing that accompanies the pain. Clinically, the pain is not a disease in itself but a symptom of some heart condition. Angina might follow a heart attack or it might not, but the pain must not be ignored in any situation. Sometimes it might go away with medicine and lifestyle changes, at other times it might require some surgical intervention like placing a stent, a prop that might open arteries.

What might Angina feel like

Angina is a discomforting pain that keeps coming back. This pain is usually a symptom of some heart condition, for instance, coronary artery disease (CAD). Following are a few signs of angina-

A pressing, squeezing or crushing pain, usually in the chest under your breastbone Pain may also occur in your upper back, both arms, neck, or ear lobes Pain radiating in your arms, shoulders, jaw, neck, or back Shortness of breath Weakness and fatigue Feeling like fainting

It might just be a heartburn

Heartburn is often a symptom of different conditions, including acid reflux and GERD when the stomach acid repeatedly flows back to your mouth or food pipe. It is an uncomfortable burning feeling in your chest that can move up the neck and throat. Occasional heartburn is fairly common.

Symptoms of a heartburn

Heartburn might feel like a burning in the centre of your chest, behind your breastbone. The following might be a few symptoms-

You may like to read

A burning feeling in your chest can last anywhere from a few minutes to a couple of hours.

Pain in your chest when you bend over or lay down.

A burning feeling in your throat.

A hot, sour, acidic or salty taste in the back of your throat.

Difficulty swallowing.