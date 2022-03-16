Declining COVID Cases Doesn't Mean The Pandemic Is Over: 10 Safety Guidelines For Holi

Experts have stated that mass gatherings during the Holi celebrations can lead to a new surge in COVID cases in the country. Read on to know what safety precautions you need to follow in order to stay safe.

India, in the past few weeks, has been experiencing a downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases. But, this doesn't really mean that the pandemic is over and we are allowed to freely live a life without following any COVID safety protocols. With Holi around the corners, many experts have stated that mass gatherings during the celebrations can lead to a new surge in COVID cases in the country.

Looking at the previous years' graph, it is evident that mass gatherings are the reasons behind the exponential spread of the deadly virus. However, experts have also stated that following proper guidelines during the celebration can make it easier for people to play a safe Holi.

10 COVID Safety Guidelines For Holi

Do not lower your guards, wear a face mask during Holi celebrations. Try to keep the list of the guests as short as possible and Also, make sure that no one with signs of cold or fever is involved in the celebration. Avoid large or mass gatherings and play Holi in small groups. This will help you stay away from too many people which can have changes of a mass spreading of the virus. COVID is a respiratory disease that triggers or gets triggered by respiratory illnesses. In order to ensure this safety, play with dry colours and avoid watercolors as much as possible. Social distancing can be tough when playing Holi in a group, but try to avoid mixing with too many people during the celebration. Avoid shaking hands and hugging. Do not eat using your hands without washing them after playing Holi. Keep a hand sanitizer with you always. It is advisable for the kids and the older adults to avoid celebrating Holi.