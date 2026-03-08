'Even after I’m gone, I’ll still be useful': Declared brain dead after fatal crash, how a man's final wish of organ donation saved lives

Dr. Nisha Varadarajan spent 27 years as an emergency physician in Chennai, witnessing life and death up close. But nothing prepared her for the night she found herself on the other side of the hospital bed when a sudden accident and a final wish turned personal tragedy into a life-saving story of organ donation.

Dr. Nisha Varadarajan had spent twenty-seven years as an emergency physician in Chennai, standing at the fragile border between life and death. Over the years she had pronounced strangers gone, told families when miracles had occurred, and walked out of operating theatres exhausted, carrying both gratitude and grief in equal measure. She understood medicine, trusted science and believed in facts. Yet nothing prepared her for the night she became the family on the other side of the curtain.

The Accident That Changed Everything

Her husband, Arvind, was a civil engineer steady and thoughtful, a man who preferred building bridges to talking about feelings. One late September evening, while driving back from a site inspection near Sriperumbudur, his car was struck by a speeding lorry. The call came from an unknown number first a police officer, then a paramedic.

By the time Nisha reached the trauma centre her own hospital Arvind was already intubated, his bruised body surrounded by machines breathing in disciplined rhythm. Colleagues who had worked beside her for years avoided her eyes. The CT scan confirmed devastating brain injury: swelling, hemorrhage and no surgical option. As a doctor, Nisha read the images before anyone spoke. As a wife, she refused to accept them.

For two days she sat beside him, her fingers wrapped around his hand. Their seventeen-year-old daughter Meenal whispered into his ear about her upcoming board exams and about the stray cat he used to feed outside their apartment every morning. But repeated neurological examinations by independent specialists showed no brainstem reflexes and no spontaneous breathing effort. According to medical protocol, Arvind was declared brain dead.

The words echoed inside Nisha like a hollow chamber.

How a Donor Card Signed Years Ago Helped Save Multiple Lives

Soon afterward, a transplant coordinator approached cautiously. She knew Nisha professionally; they had often spoken at seminars about organ donation awareness. Now the theory stood before her as a deeply personal decision.

"Doctor," the coordinator said gently, "Arvind had signed a donor card when he renewed his driver's license three years ago."

Nisha suddenly remembered the day. Arvind had come home waving the laminated card playfully and joked, "Look, even after I'm gone, I'll still be useful." Neither of them imagined that decision would become real so soon.

Meenal listened quietly as her mother explained what organ donation would mean heart, liver, kidneys, possibly lungs and corneas.

"Will it hurt him?" she asked softly.

"No," Nisha replied. "He cannot feel pain."

Silence filled the room.

Then Meenal opened her father's small leather-bound diary. On a page written months earlier, she read a line that captured exactly who he was: If something happens to me, let something good come from it. Bridges should connect. Even in death.

The family gave their consent.

Across South India, the transplant network moved swiftly. In Bengaluru, a young software engineer battling end-stage liver disease received a life-saving call. In Hyderabad, an eight-year-old boy with a congenital heart condition was rushed into surgery. In Kochi, a retired school principal who had gradually lost her eyesight prepared for a cornea transplant that could help her see again.

Arvind's organs were matched through meticulous medical checks blood group, tissue compatibility and urgency. Flights were arranged, green corridors created and transplant teams assembled.

The man who had spent his life building bridges across rivers and highways had unknowingly built one more connecting strangers through the gift of life.

Brain Death: How Is Brain Death Different From Coma?

Brain death occurs when the brain permanently stops functioning, including the brainstem which controls breathing, consciousness and reflexes. According to the NHS (National Health Services), brain death, also known as brain stem death, is when a person on an artificial life support machine no longer has any brain functions. This means they will not regain consciousness or be able to breathe without support.

"A person who is brain dead is legally confirmed as dead. They have no chance of recovery because their body is unable to survive without artificial life support," explains NHS.

In simpler terms, brain death is irreversible, meaning recovery is not possible.

Explaining the difference between brain death and a coma, Dr Vinit Banga, Director and HOD - Neurology at Fortis Faridabad, says, "In a coma, some brain activity remains and patients may recover depending on the cause and treatment, however, in case of brain death, all brain activity stops permanently and the person cannot regain consciousness."

He further added, "Because the heart may continue to beat for a short time with the support of machines, doctors have a narrow window during which organs can be donated and transplanted to save other patients."

How Organ Donation Works: Explained

Is it allowed for a brain death individual to donate organs? In India, it is legally allowed. Experts explain that when brain death is confirmed by a panel of doctors following strict medical protocols, transplant coordinators approach the family to discuss the option of organ donation. If the family gives consent, doctors assess which organs are medically suitable for transplant.

Then these organs are matched with patients who are named in the waiting list for a clarity on who will receive the organs. The parameters include - blood group, tissue compatibility and medical urgency. Here is a list of organs that can be donated by an individual who is brain dead:

Heart Liver Kidneys Lungs Pancreas Corneas and other tissues

How many organs can be donated? Medical experts say one organ donor can save up to eight lives and improve many more through tissue donation.

Organ Donation Laws In India

Organ donation in India is governed by the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA). The law allows organ donation after brain death but requires certification by an independent panel of doctors.

Even if a person has pledged to donate organs, doctors must still seek family consent before proceeding with transplantation.

What are the challenges that are often faced by those who are planning to donate their ogans? In a study, researchers explained that despite its life-saving potential, organ donation remains rare in India. "The country's organ donation rate is estimated to be less than one donor per million population, among the lowest in the world. At the same time, thousands of patients wait every year for transplants," says the Ministry of Health And Family Welfare.

The report estimates that over 200,000 patients registers their names for kidney transplants annually. While the count for a heart transplant is about 50,000.

How you can register as an organ donor? People who wish to donate organs after death can register through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) or through state-level organ donation programs. After registration, individuals receive a donor card indicating their willingness to donate organs. Many states also allow people to pledge organ donation while applying for or renewing their driving licence.

