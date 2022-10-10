Death Of Children Linked To India-made Cough Syrups: Over 16,000 Products Collected For Destruction In Gambia

Gambian health officials and Red Cross workers are reportedly going door to door to locate the India-made Cough Syrups.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had last week issued an alert for four India-made cough syrups, suggesting that the "contaminated" medicines could be responsible for deaths of 66 children due to acute kidney injuries in the recent months in The Gambia. While health authorities in both the west African nation and India are investigating into this matter, Gambian health officials and Red Cross workers are searching and collecting the "contaminated" products for destruction.

Besides checking at pharmacies and markets, the officials are reportedly going door to door to locate the medicines. So far, they have been able to more than 16,000 products, which have been taken away for destruction, the BBC reported quoting a Red Cross official.

The products in question include Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup all manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, located in Haryana, India.

Police investigation in Gambia

The authorities in Gamba are leaving no stone unturned in the investigation. Police are interrogating senior officials from the Medicine Control Agency and the importers, the BBC report said quoting the President's Office.

Earlier on Friday, President Adama Barrow had announced plans to open a laboratory for testing the safety of medicines as well as to review the relevant laws and guidelines for imported drugs in the country.

Investigation being conducted in India too

Shortly after the WHO issued the medical product alert, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) launched a detailed investigation against the medical products in the question. It is working in the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and Haryana State Drugs Controller.

You may like to read

On Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the samples of the four medicines have been collected and sent for testing to Regional Drug Testing Lab, Chandigarh.

According to the Health Ministry, the Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited had been given permission for manufacturing of these products for export only, and the company has exported these products to Gambia only. These drugs are not sold domestically in India.