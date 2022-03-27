Death Of Buffalo And Calf After Dog Bite Baffles People, Forces Them To Rush For Rabies Vaccine: Know Why Vaccination Is Important

credits: freepik

A buffalo and its calf recently died in a village in Madhya Pradesh due to a dog's bite. The incident created panic in the village and people rushed to get a rabies vaccination. Read on to know why it's important to get vaccinated against the disease.

People in Madhya Pradesh were terrified after a buffalo and her calf died because of a dog bite, causing them to hurry to the hospital for rabies vaccination. According to accounts, the same buffalo's milk was also given to several homes in the village, the primary reason why people rushed to the hospital for the vaccine. People began to worry about contracting rabies from the milk and curd as soon as the word got out. With a limited supply of rabies vaccine compared to the estimated 1,000 persons who attended, the medical team had a difficult time persuading people. They desired to be vaccinated to preserve their lives.

What Is Rabies?

According to the World Health Organization, rabies is a "viral zoonotic disease that causes progressive and fatal inflammation of the brain and spinal cord." Domestic dogs, cats, and rabbits, as well as wild animals like skunks, raccoons, and bats, can spread the virus to people through bites and scratches. The key to combating the infection is to act quickly.

As per the data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 59,000 individuals die from rabies every year. A rabid dog has bitten nearly every single one of them. The best way to fight against the disease is through awareness and vaccination.

Symptoms Of Rabies

The incubation period is the time between the bite and the beginning of symptoms. According to the CDC, it takes 3 weeks to 3 months for a person to develop rabies symptoms after contracting the illness. However, the World Health Organization states that the incubation period can range from one week to one year. The symptoms of the disease may depend on the type of rabies you have:

Furious Rabies

People with furious rabies display erratic behaviour. Some of the common symptoms may include:

sleeplessness

agitation or anxiety

confusion

excessive salivation or mouth foaming

swallowing issues

water phobia

hallucinations

Paralytic Rabies

This type of rabies takes a little longer to develop. People who contract the virus gradually become paralysed, then fall into a coma and die. According to the World Health Organization, around 20 per cent of human rabies cases can result in paralysis.

Importance Of Being Vaccinated Against Rabies

Getting vaccinated against rabies is the best strategy to avoid complications. So, get vaccinated as soon as possible after being bitten by an animal. The rabies vaccine is administered in a five-shot regimen over the course of 14 days.

First, doctors will clean your wound with soap and water, detergent, or iodine for at least 15 minutes. Then they will give you a shot of rabies immunoglobin, and you will begin your four-shot rabies vaccine regimen. The term used for this procedure is post-exposure prophylaxis.

Side effects of rabies vaccine you should know about:

Pain or swelling around the injected area

Headaches

Muscle pain

Feeling nauseated

Pain in the stomach

Dizziness

Note: The article contains general tips and information. It is best to connect with your doctor to determine the condition and seek a solution.