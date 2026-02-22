live

Deadly Virus Outbreak In Thailand Kills 72 Tigers; Popular Tourist Attraction Chiang Mai Park Closed - LIVE Updates

Deadly Virus Outbreak In Thailand: Tiger Kingdom Chiang Mai has closed temporarily due to a virus outbreak that has killed 72 tigers since 8 February. Authorities are disinfecting enclosures and investigating the cause | LIVE Updates.

Deadly Virus Outbeak In Thailand LIVE Updates: Another pandemic loading? Thailand's popular tourist attraction Tiger Kingdom Chiang Mai is temporarily closed for visitors after officials confirmed the spread of a deadly and highly contagious virus. According to the reports, at least 72 captive tigers have been reported dead in northern Thailand since 8 February. According to the director of Chiang Mai's wildlife conservation office, Kritsayarm Kongsatri, the number of tiger deaths recorded in a short period was "very unusual." Early symptoms of illness among dozens of tigers were reported on 8 February. Surviving tigers were moved to Tiger Kingdom's care centre in Mae Taeng district for close observation and to contain the spread of the disease. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates and developments on this new virus outbreak in Thailand.

