All viruses mutate and change over time and the COVID-19 virus is no different. Though some of these changes have minor effects on the virus’ properties some other mutations can make the virus more transmissible and deadly. Now Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and MIT researchers have found that a mutation in the Gamma variant (P1) of coronavirus disease is linked to increased mortality. This is the variant that first emerged in Brazil and was earlier known as the Brazilian variant. The World Health Organisation has also dubbed this mutation as a ‘variant of concern’. According to the