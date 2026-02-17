Deadly Measles Outbreak LIVE Updates: Virus Six Times More Contagious Than COVID Spreading Fast - Hundreds Infected

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Measles Outbreak LIVE Updates: Deadly virus which is Six times more contagious and dangerous than COVID is spreading rapidly across North London. According to the latest reports, officials have reported 60 suspected cases, with dozens requiring urgent medical help. The outbreak was confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which noted 34 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in the North London borough between January 1 and February 9. Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that spreads easily among those who aren't vaccinated. It can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation and in rare cases, long-term disability or death. However, most people recover. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates on measles outbreak in 2026.
