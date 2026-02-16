Deadly Measles Outbreak Hits London: Killer Virus Spreading Fast, Over 60 Active Cases - High Alert In Place

Measles Outbreak 2026: A measles outbreak has spread across several schools in north London, with some children needing hospital treatment.

Measles Outbreak Hits London: A massive measles outbreak has hit London, leaving unvaccinated schools kids fighting for their lives at the hospital.

According to the reports, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) more than 60 children have been infected by the 'fast spreading' virus so far.

Speaking to the media, a local GP surgery said one in five children who contracted the illness had been admitted to hospital, all of whom "had not been fully immunised".

Families have been urged to ensure their children are up to date with their immunisations against the highly contagious disease, which can cause serious health complications.

Deadly Measles Outbreak In London: Can It Spread To Other Parts?

Experts have warned the outbreak could spread across London, given the capital's much lower uptake of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine, and urged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated.

Let's understand more about this virus, and know what it's making a comeback suddenly.

What Is Measles?

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can spread very easily among people who are not fully vaccinated.

The virus causes cold-like symptoms, a rash and spots in the mouth.

While many people recover, the illness can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation and in rare cases, long-term disability or even death. Scroll down to know more about the warning signs that one may develop after contracting the measles virus.

Symptoms You Are Infected With Measles

Are cases of measles are on the rise, here are some of the warning signs that the experts have warned against ignoring:

High fever, accompanied by body ache and joint pain. Dry and persistent cough. Red and water eyes (similar to conjunctivitis). A runny nose Sore throat or pain while swallowing. Sensitivity to light. Extreme weakness or tiredness.

Prevention Tips To Follow

During an interaction with the local media, UKHSA said - "Vaccination is the most effective way to protect yourself and your family. We urge everyone who is not fully vaccinated to act now."

Dr Vanessa Saliba from the UKHSA said the "big" outbreak was "mostly affecting unvaccinated children under 10 in schools and nurseries".

She said: "Measles is a nasty illness for any child, but for some it can lead to long term complications and tragically death, but is so easily preventable with two doses of the MMRV [measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox] vaccine."

Children who had missed doses should "catch up as soon as possible" to protect themselves and other children who are too young to be vaccinated or unable to do so for health reasons, she added.

Dr Saliba also urged those travelling abroad over the Easter holidays to check their vaccination status because "measles is widespread in some countries with close links to the UK, and there are ongoing outbreaks in parts of Europe".

