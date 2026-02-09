Deadly H3N2 Flu Strain Sweeps Delhi-NCR: High Fever, Lingering Cough, Severe Fatigue - Doctors Warn of Rising Hospitalizations

Flu Virus Outbreak In Delhi-NCR: Persistent fever, chest congestion, and severe fatigue hit residents hard. In this article, Dr Sagar Srivastava, Consultant Pulmonologist, Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, shares insight from the hospital ward.

Deadly Flu Outbreak Hits Delhi-NCR

After battling cold wave, accompanied by high AQI levels for over 6 months, Delhi NCR is now grappling with a noticeable rise in flu-like illnesses and respiratory infections. According to the latest reports, patients have complained about long lasting symptoms such as cough and cold, high fever, body ache, chest congestion, headaches and, in some cases, vomiting. Speaking to the media, doctor's have revealed that most of the hospitals are seeing a surge in admissions with cases linked to flu or influenza virus.

Although, such a spike is an usual thing during the winter times, this year the situation looks different. What is causing concern is not just the number of cases, but the pattern of illness because many people are taking longer than expected to recover, while others see a brief improvement followed by a relapse. Doctors say this trend is consistent with seasonal winter infections, but the intensity of symptoms, especially sharp fever spikes and lingering cough, is making people anxious.

As India faces back-to-back viral outbreaks, in this article, we tell you more about this flu and how dangerous it can be if proper precautions are not taken.

What Is Influenza Flu Virus?

Influenza, or flu, is an acute respiratory viral infection (ARI). A patient infected with the virus is expected to develop severe respiratory issues. Some of the most common signs of the virus include: Sudden onset of high fever, chills, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache, and muscle aches. Most influenza A symptoms are mild and typically go away on their own within 5-7 days. However, those with severe symptoms may experience a persistent high fever of 38 C or higher for 7-10 days or longer, as well as other serious complications such as severe pneumonia, shortness of breath, rapid breathing, respiratory failure, seizures, and death. Those experiencing flu-like symptoms and an abrupt onset of high fever should seek medical attention as soon as possible for a prompt diagnosis.

Types of Flu Virus: A Comprehensive Dissection

There are primarily four different types of influenza flu viruses, such as:

Influenza A (H1N1) virus Influenza A (H3N2) virus Influenza B (Victoria lineage) virus Influenza B (Yamagata lineage) virus

Deadly Influenza Strain Ravages Delhi-NCR: Doctor Shares Insight

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Sagar Srivastava, Consultant Pulmonologist, Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, said that the number of patients showing symptoms of H3N2 influenza with high-grade fever and persistent cough and sore throat and body aches, and extreme fatigue has increased during the last three weeks. H3N2 flu symptoms last longer than regular seasonal flu symptoms, and H3N2 flu can cause severe health problems for people who have specific health conditions, such as children, elderly adults, pregnant women and people with diabetes, asthma and heart disease.

He further added, "Patients who self-medicate at home wait too long before getting medical help because they believe their symptoms will go away without treatment. The delay in treatment creates two problems because it increases the chances of developing complications and it extends the time needed for complete recovery. People should observe their symptoms carefully because they need to see a doctor when their fever lasts more than two to three days or their cough becomes worse or their breathing difficulties increase or their fatigue becomes extreme."

How To Stay Safe From Flu Virus?

Dr Sagar Srivastava notes - The maintenance of preventive measures holds important value. The combination of respiratory hygiene practices and mask usage in crowded areas and handwashing and avoiding contact with sick people and proper hydration and nutrition practices will help to control the spread of disease and its impact. Vaccination against influenza serves as an effective preventive measure which protects especially those who belong to high-risk groups.

The process of preventing complications requires early diagnosis together with immediate medical treatment, which helps patients achieve an uninterrupted recovery. The public needs to become aware about health-seeking behavior because it will help control the H3N2 outbreak that currently affects our area.

